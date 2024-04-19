West Ham identify former Premier League manager to replace David Moyes

At the end of the current season, West Ham United may choose a former Chelsea manager to succeed David Moyes.

As West Ham’s manager, Moyes is currently facing a lot of pressure, and the Hammers board may decide to remove the Scotsman in the summer.

Il Messaggero claims that Maurizio Sarri has been considered as a possible West Ham United manager to succeed David Moyes.

The 65-year-old is currently unemployed after resigning from his position as Lazio manager back in March.

In order to take over at Chelsea in the summer of 2018, Sarri moved from Napoli to the Premier League.

However, he was only able to stay at Stamford Bridge for one season as he found it difficult to stay up with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the league.

Prior to Nuno Espirito Santo taking over as manager of Nottingham Forest, he was contacted by Forest and turned down an offer from Sevilla.

Sarri reportedly wishes to go back to England and regrets his time spent at Chelsea. Moving to the London Stadium has been “proposed” by his new agent Frank Trimboli.

West Ham fans do not like Moyes’ defensive approach

The issue with Moyes has been his playing style, which, although efficient, has occasionally irritated supporters.

It was only fitting that the Scot continued in his job for the upcoming season, considering that the Hammers won the Conference League the last season.

He has led them to eighth place in the Premier League and a quarterfinal spot in the Europa League.

West Ham fans would love Sarri’s attacking football

The seasoned Italian is widely known for his incredibly aggressive and visually appealing style of play.

He uses a zonal marking system and a very high defensive line to help his players play in a really attractive way.

The West Ham fans would enjoy the football under Sarri after they have been left unimpressed with Moyes and his pragmatism.