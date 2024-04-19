Zinedine Zidane closing in on return to manage European giants with deal “one step away”

Zinedine Zidane is close to a return to management according to reports as the former Real Madrid boss is said to be “one step away” from taking over at Bayern Munich.

The German giants are set to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season as the Bundesliga club have experienced a poor campaign under the former Chelsea boss. Bayern have failed to defend their league title and were dumped out of the DFB-Pokal early.

The Champions League is their last hope of winning a trophy and should they win it, it would give the squad a major boost ahead of the 2024/25 campaign with a new coach coming in.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso was one of the main candidates linked to the role but the Spaniard will remain with the Bundesliga champions for next season. Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has also been linked with a return to the Allianz Arena but it was confirmed on Friday that he will continue in international football beyond Euro 2024.

That has left Bayern to search elsewhere and Mundo Deportivo have reported that the Bundesliga club are “one step away” from confirming Zinedine Zidane as their new head coach.

Bayern Munich closing in on Zinedine Zidane

The report states that Bayern Munich are close to reaching an agreement with Zidane for him to become their next manager.

The French coach hasn’t managed a club since his second spell in charge of Real Madrid ended in 2021. The 51-year-old has been linked to many roles since but it has been hinted that the World Cup winner was waiting for the France national team job to become available after Euro 2024.

Should Bayern Munich get this deal over the line it would be a major coup for the German club.

Zidane was very successful at Real Madrid across two spells winning the Champions League three times along with two La Liga titles.