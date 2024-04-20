The Hammers are reportedly keen to appoint Maurizio Sarri at the end of the season with reports claiming that the Italian manager has already identified two signings.

After an incredible season which saw them win their first-ever piece of European silverware last year, West Ham fans will feel quite disappointed with how this season has turned out.

The Hammers were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night after losing 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen on aggregate and they are currently eighth in the Premier League.

Due to their underperformance this campaign, pressure has begun to mount on David Moyes with many fans wanting him out of the London club.

West Ham eye up Maurizio Sarri

As a result, rumours about his potential replacement have been relentless as always, with Italian manager Sarri at the top of the shortlist.

The former Chelsea and Napoli boss announced his resignation from Lazio in March with many still expecting him to make a return this year.

According to a report from Hammers News, West Ham is in ‘pole position’ to sign the 65-year-old with Newcastle also showing an interest.

Italian outlet Area Napoli claims that he has already identified the two signings he would like to make if he were to join the London club, current Lazio stars Alessio Romagnoli and Matteo Guendouzi.