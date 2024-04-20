Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of signing Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners have had a disastrous past week which saw them fall behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title and then get knocked out of the Champions League.

With their dream of winning their first-ever Champions League now gone for this campaign, all eyes will turn to their domestic fixtures although many expect the defending champions to walk the rest of the competition.

Despite the recent disappointment, Arsenal fans will be well aware that their side will only grow stronger in the coming years, especially if they are to invest further in the summer transfer window.

Martin Zubimendi on the table for Arsenal

According to a report from Italian side TuttoJuve via Team Talk, the Gunners are now favourites to secure the signing of the midfield playmaker.

The report claims that Zubimendi has a €60 million release clause in his contract with his deal set to expire next year.

Arsenal were reportedly very close to signing the 30-year-old in January with rumours also circulating about the player last summer with Arteta then choosing Declan Rice.

With the influx of money due to their Champions League success, the North London club will be afforded the chance to once again fund some big moves in the summer.

All eyes turn to their clash against Wolves on Saturday evening at Molineux where Gary O’Neil’s men have shocked a number of top sides already this campaign.