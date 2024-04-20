Arsenal hit with devastating injury blow

Arsenal have been hit with another injury blow as Takehiro Tomiyasu missed his sides clash against Wolves on Saturday evening.

Arsenal travelled to the Molineux Stadium on Saturday evening to try and chase down Manchester City after their disastrous past week.

The Gunners were dethroned from the top of the Premier League table after their shock 2-0 loss against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium with City putting five past Luton the previous day.

That defeat was then quickly followed by their exit from the Champions League after losing to Bayern Munich in Germany, putting even more pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men to bounce back on the weekend.

But they will have to do it without Japanese international Tomiyasu, with the versatile defender picking up a knock during their Champions League clash midweek.

🔴⚪️ 🇯🇵Takehiro Tomiyasu has been left out of Arsenal squad as a precaution after picking up a knock on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/REflZUa0nt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2024

The 25-year-old has struggled with his fitness all season, an unfortunate pattern which has plagued his career in North London.

Luckily, the Gunners have plenty of cover in the left-back position with Jakub Kiwior named in the starting line-up.

Arsenal fans are still hoping to catch a glimpse of summer signing Jurrien Timber who tore his ACL at the beginning of the season although Arteta made it clear that it’s still too soon.