Ajax attacker Brian Brobbey has been linked to the move away from the Dutch outfit in recent months.

In an interview via Soccer News, the striker has now revealed that he would be open to joining big clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United.

He said: “I think I am doing quite well. I still want to achieve many great things in my career, such as playing for a very big football club. “Real Madrid is a beautiful club. Arsenal, Manchester United… How much am I worth? After the European Championships, €80m. Going to the European Championships is also a dream of mine.”

The 22-year-old striker has 21 goals in all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the English clubs.

Brobbey would improve Arsenal and Man United

It is no secret that Arsenal will need to bring in a quality striker at the end of the season. Gabriel Jesus has scored four times in the league and the Gunners need an upgrade. Brobbey could be a quality long-term option for Arsenal and he could sort out their talking department for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund at the start of the season, but the Denmark international needs more support in the attack. Signing a reliable striker should be one of the priorities heading into the summer transfer window and Brobbey seems like the ideal fit.

It will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag can use his connections at the Dutch club and help facilitate a move in the summer.

The striker believes that he is worth €80 million and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United and Arsenal are ready to pay that kind of money for him. While there is no doubt that he has the potential to develop into a top class player, the two clubs might wants to sign him for a more reasonable price this summer.

A move to Arsenal or Manchester United will be an exciting proposition for him and regular football in England could accelerate develop development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.