£35m Chelsea star has already informed the club he wants to leave

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has already told Chelsea that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as the full-back wants to play regularly.

The left-back did not get many minutes for the Blues during the first part of the campaign before joining Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second half of the season. The 22-year-old has been excellent since moving to the Bundesliga and is keen to stay in Germany permanently.

According to Sky Germany, Maatsen has already told Chelsea that he wants to leave and the London club will happily oblige.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea and Maatsen are expected to part ways in the summer and that Dortmund are happy to keep him at the club for next season and beyond.

The full-back has a £35m release clause in his current contract with the Premier League club and that fee will help the Blues with their financial issues.

A mistake for Chelsea to allow Ian Maatsen to leave

Maatsen has only played 16 times for Chelsea, totalling just 400 minutes, and it is not hard to see why the defender wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

However, Mauricio Pochettino should give the 22-year-old a chance as he has proven to be a solid player during his spells with Borussia Dortmund and Burnley.

The Dutch star is certainly better than Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell has been poor for the Blues this season. Maatsen would fancy his chances of beating both players to the starting spot at left-back and all he needs at Chelsea is a manager that trusts him.

Maatsen is a player the Premier League giants may regret selling in a few years but on the other hand, the London club need to as they have to comply with financial fair play regulations ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.