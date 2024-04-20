Chelsea are prepared to cash in on Raheem Sterling at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are prepared to sell the 29-year-old winger who is one of the highest earners at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling has not been a regular starter for Chelsea since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino and he is thought to be unhappy at the London club. The player is willing to consider his future at Stamford Bridge and he wants to play regularly. It will be interesting to see where he ends up in the summer.

Sterling has not been at his best since his departure from Manchester City and his massive wages would also make it difficult for most clubs to sign him. There is no doubt that he used to be one of the best attackers in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if he can get back to that level once again.

Chelsea need to sell Raheem Sterling

Chelsea will need to raise some funds in the summer in order to balance their books. Getting rid of Sterling will help bring in some funds and it would also reduce their wage bill.

Chelsea have had a disappointing campaign so far and they are likely to miss out on European qualification. They have been spending freely since the takeover and they will need to comply with the profit and sustainability rules. They will not want to risk a points deduction, and therefore they could look to get rid of multiple players in the summer.

They will need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window as well. They must look to bring a reliable goalscorer and a quality winger who will add more cutting edge in the final third. It will be interesting to see if they can replace Sterling adequately.