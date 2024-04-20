Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners at the end of the season.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Italian club are open to selling him for a fee of over €50 million and Chelsea are one of the clubs keen on signing him.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been in impressive form this season scoring 13 goals in all competitions. He could prove to be a quality acquisition to the Chelsea midfield. The Blues are currently lacking in goals and creativity from the middle of the park.

The Dutch international could prove to be a superb addition to their midfield and he could form a quality partnership with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea will have to improve their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to compete for trophies next season and return to the UEFA Champions League.

Koopmeiners would improve Chelsea

Signing the Dutchman will certainly help them going forward. The 26-year-old has proven himself in the Italian league and he will look to take the next step in his career. A move to England will be an attractive proposition for him and Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

He will look to test himself in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player for the Blues.

The reported valuation in excess of €50 million could be a problem for the Blues. Chelsea will have to comply with the financial regulations and they will not be able to spend freely this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can get rid of some of their players in order to raise funds for their own signings.