Clubs are threatening to boycott the FA Cup after the change in rules announced yesterday.

The FA announced yesterday that replays are being scrapped next season onwards.

The FA also confirmed that the mid-season break would be removed and a £33million increase in funding for grassroots football.

While these changes would be favourable for the top-tier clubs, they are expected to have a significant financial impact on the lower-tier clubs as they would miss out on the revenue generated from them.

Clubs threatening to boycott the FA Cup next season

The change of rules have faced a strong backlash and as per The Telegraph, a number of EFL and National League clubs are now threatening to boycott the competition next season.

Several EFL clubs have issued statements condemning the decision made by the FA and the Premier League.

Accrington Stanley’s chairman Andy Holt posted on social media, stating that he “would support a boycott if enough clubs feel the same”.

Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios also suggested he would be willing to back a boycott.

The UK government has sought answers as well

Both parties have questioned the decision by the FA and have demanded an explanation.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pointed out that the replays are the source of income for the smaller clubs and the replays are part of the magic of the competition.

While labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also slammed the decision, emphasising that the replays are part of the tradition of the FA Cup.