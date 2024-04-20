Daniel Farke has used Jurgen Klopp to inspire his Leeds United side ahead of their climactic finish to the end of the season.

With just a few weeks left this season, Leeds face their final push to secure promotion back to the Premier League after dropping down last year.

Currently sitting in third place, Farke’s men are four points off of league leaders Leicester City and two points behind Ipswich Town.

Despite dropping points in their last three games, they still stand a good chance of securing automatic promotion although they will have to be close to perfect in their final three games with their clash against Southampton on the final day of the season the pivotal encounter.

Daniel Farke takes inspiration from Jurgen Klopp

Farke has rallied his squad ahead of these games and used his fellow countryman, Klopp’s words to inspire his side.

“I don’t want to copy anyone, but I think it was my German fella Jurgen Klopp, once he joined Liverpool, he said ‘We have to start this process to become believers, not doubters.” He said via Leeds Live.

The Leeds manager has made it clear that he wants his side to believe in themselves and change their overall mentality, just like Klopp did in Merseyside nine years ago.

With such a young side, Farke will hope that he can mould his squad into a team that can thrive at the highest level, the Premier League.