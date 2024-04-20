Exclusive: “Deserves huge praise” – Fabrizio Romano names the Chelsea man crucial to Cole Palmer transfer

It’s true that Chelsea ace, Cole Palmer, has been one of the best players of the 2023/24 season.

In an underperforming Blues outfit the former Man City star has shone brightly like a beacon of hope for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and as he prepares to play against Pep Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup semi-final, he’ll surely want to have a say in who wins the game and gets into the final against either Man United or Coventry.

If things had been different, the youngster could’ve been providing a similar level of excellence for the team from the Etihad Stadium, however, in his press conference on Friday, Pep Guardiola appeared to admit that he wasn’t able to give Palmer the minutes he wanted.

Cole Palmer wanted to leave Man City for two seasons

That clearly contributed to him leaving the current Premier League champions, and it’s credit to Guardiola that he once again allowed such a talent to move on, and to an English top-flight rival.

Perhaps the Catalan had just had enough of the barrage of leaving requests from the player.

“Pep Guardiola said on Friday that Cole Palmer had been asking him for two seasons to leave Man City,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Burnley wanted Palmer on loan and Brighton were also interested in the player, but when Chelsea entered the race, it was impossible for other clubs to compete.

“Palmer wanted to join Chelsea and Joe Shields played a crucial role in the deal as he knew Palmer from the Man City Academy.

“He deserves huge praise for this move, and Palmer wanted to play on regular basis.”

Football has a way of coming back to haunt you, and it wouldn’t really be a surprise to anyone if Palmer put in a man of the match performance at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Whether or not that is the case, he’s certainly knocking on the door to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championship.

If the Three Lions chief is true to his word and will pick players on merit and form rather than reputation, then there’s little wriggle room for Southgate.

Palmer is a game-changer and he makes things happen, and if England do get to the latter stages of the tournament again, he could be the ace in the pack.