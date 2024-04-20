“That’s football” – Fabrizio Romano won’t criticise Liverpool ace for poor form

It’s not been the greatest few days for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side.

Well beaten by Atalanta at Anfield just over a week ago, the Reds then inexplicably lost against Crystal Palace despite having 21 shots at goal during the 1-0 defeat.

A win against the Italians in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final would normally have been something to celebrate, but the 1-0 victory courtesy of an early Mo Salah penalty was all Klopp’s men had to show for the efforts, and that wasn’t enough to stop them from being knocked out.

Liverpool grinding to a halt this season

Frankly, it’s put a real dampener on Liverpool’s season, and yet not a few weeks ago they were top of the table and looking at a potential quadruple.

Now, knocked out of Europe to add to their FA Cup woes, and behind in the race for the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s final few games could end up being a real damp squib, and that’d be a real shame.

The German has shaped and era, and that era has consisted of a high pressing game that is both wonderful to watch and undoubtedly difficult to play against when it’s in full flow. Liverpool just keep coming at you.

Just like Klopp, however, the squad seems to have run out of steam, and are ambling towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Even Salah, for so long the talisman of the club, looks like he’s had the stuffing knocked out of him, an rumours continue to swirl about a possible switch to the Saudi Pro League.

“Nothing about Mo Salah’s future is being discussed now, we’re still waiting for the manager and more decisions” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“On his current form, I think it can happen sometimes not to be in best shape… but that’s football.

“I’d never criticise a player like Salah who made history for Liverpool and he’s been crucial again and again including during this season.”

With a handful of games to play in the Premier League, there’s still a chance for Liverpool to end the campaign – and Klopp’s reign – in the best possible way.

Given the German’s affinity with the supporters it would be a fine send off for him to celebrate his second English top-flight title and, unlike the previous one, to be able to do so in front of his adoring public.