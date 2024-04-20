Former Wales football star Leighton James, known for his dynamic play and his contributions to several clubs throughout his career, has sadly passed away at the age of 71.

James began his football journey at the tender age of 17 with Burnley, quickly establishing himself as a prominent figure on the pitch.

Renowned for his blistering pace and lethal accuracy, he became a fan favourite during his time at Turf Moor, making a total of 399 appearances for the Clarets across three separate spells.

Throughout his illustrious career, James also plied his trade for clubs such as Derby County, Swansea City, Sunderland, and Newport County, leaving an indelible mark on the teams he represented.

On the international stage, James proudly donned the Welsh jersey, earning 54 caps and netting 10 goals for his country. His memorable performances included pivotal goals in two historic victories over England, solidifying his status as a Welsh football legend.

Burnley release statement expressing sadness over his death

Following news of his passing, Burnley Football Club released a statement expressing their profound sadness at the loss of their cherished former player.

Describing James as a club legend, Burnley paid tribute to his remarkable contributions on the field, where he scored an impressive 81 goals during his tenure with the Clarets.

The statement on their official website read:

“Burnley Football Club is saddened to learn that club legend Leighton James has passed away at the age of 71.”

“The Welsh winger enjoyed three spells as a player at Turf Moor, scoring 81 goals in 399 appearances in all competitions.”

Following the end of his playing career, Leighton James remained deeply involved in football, transitioning into a respected media pundit known for his insightful commentary and robust opinions.