Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea’s biggest problem after FA Cup exit

Frank Lampard revealed where Chelsea went wrong during their clash with Manchester City on Saturday evening.

The Blues were knocked out of the FA Cup semi-finals after losing 1-0 against the treble winners at Wembley after an even contest.

Fresh off their Champions League exit against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s side were clearly lethargic and lacking the penetration usually provided by Erling Haaland, who was out injured.

Chelsea had some great opportunities including a noticeable miss from Nicolas Jackson in the second half.

The Blues were made to pay for their lack of cutting edge in front of goal when Bernardo Silva fired home the winning goal in the 84th minute to win the game for City.

Chelsea’s goalscoring issue

Speaking in the BBC Studio after the game, club legend and former manager Lampard claimed that it was this lack of composure that cost them the game.

“They needed a little bit of luck, but from a Chelsea point of view they can only blame themselves.” He said via Football.London.

“They created so many chances. Not half-chances – really good chances. There’s nothing unlucky about that, that’s just all about quality.”

This has been a reoccurring issue for Chelsea throughout the season, with their lack of a natural goalscorer their most obvious issue.