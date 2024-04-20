Brentford striker Ivan Toney has informed interested clubs that he wants a salary of £250,000 per week with Tottenham among several teams interested in the Premier League star this summer.

The 28-year-old’s contract at the Gtech Stadium expires in 2025 and if the forward does not agree a new deal, this summer is the ideal time for the Bees to sell the player.

Toney is expected to leave and several Premier Leagues have been linked to the Englishman in recent months; Tottenham, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Chelsea to name a few.

This interest stems from Toney’s incredible 2022/23 campaign where the striker netted 21 goals alongside five assists across 35 games before being suspended for breaching betting regulations.

The 28-year-old is a top Premier League player and whoever lands the England star will see their team improve for the upcoming campaign.

Ivan Toney’s wage demands are a problem for Tottenham

According to The Mirror, Toney will demand £250k-a-week to join his next club and that has put off several clubs, with Man United said to be reconsidering their interest in the Brentford star.

Most clubs will not give the striker this type of money, especially with the Englishman being in his late twenties.

The race for the Brentford star looks set to be one of the more interesting transfer stories this summer, with the report stating that Tottenham have no intention of getting involved in a bidding war for Toney and would only push ahead with a move for him if the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal do not get involved.