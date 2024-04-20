Jamie Vardy let West Brom fans know that they are staying down after Leicester City’s 2-1 win on Saturday evening.

The Foxes went two points clear at the top of the Championship on Saturday afternoon after beating West Brom 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

With Leicester now looking like they have all but secured promotion back to the Premier League with just three games left this season, it is a different story completely for the Baggies.

Currently fifth in the Championship table, West Brom will have to try and make it through the play-offs if they want to secure promotion.

Vardy made sure to let them know that after Saturday’s victory as he gestured that they are staying down after his sides win on Saturday.

🗣️ Jamie Vardy saying to WBA Fans that they’re staying down #LCFC pic.twitter.com/B5AuED8dMN — FosseHub (@FosseHub) April 20, 2024

