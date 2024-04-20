Video: Jamie Vardy sends cheeky message to West Brom fans after 2-1 win

Leicester City FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

Jamie Vardy let West Brom fans know that they are staying down after Leicester City’s 2-1 win on Saturday evening.

The Foxes went two points clear at the top of the Championship on Saturday afternoon after beating West Brom 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

With Leicester now looking like they have all but secured promotion back to the Premier League with just three games left this season, it is a different story completely for the Baggies.

Currently fifth in the Championship table, West Brom will have to try and make it through the play-offs if they want to secure promotion.

Vardy made sure to let them know that after Saturday’s victory as he gestured that they are staying down after his sides win on Saturday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories / Latest News
Watch: Harry Kane scores stunning free-kick as Bayern beat Berlin 5-1
Video: Man City steal FA Cup final spot with late goal vs Chelsea
EXCL: Bayern discuss Zidane, Palmer the danger for City and more
More Stories Jamie Vardy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.