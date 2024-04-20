Exclusive: “Never concrete or close with Liverpool” – Fabrizio Romano on Man United’s new hire

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is clearly keen for Man United to be back at the top of the English and European game in double quick time.

Ever since taking over the football side of the business a few months ago, the INEOS founder has been building the blocks to give the club the best chance to thrive in all areas as quickly as possible.

It will have already taken a few tough decisions and there are bound to be a few more, but the Red Devils have been allowed to drift for far too long now.

Some of their recent performances under manager, Erik ten Hag, have been embarrassing beyond belief for a team of their stature and history.

Jason Wilcox can start work for Man United immediately

Whether or not the lack of passion, drive and direction will cause the Dutchman to fall on his sword will only be known at the end of the season, however, it’s looking more and more likely to occur.

Were United to lose to Coventry in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, there’d be an air of certainty that Sir Jim will look elsewhere for a dominant figure to take the first-team reins.

Before that’s even a question that needs answering key figures need to be in place, and Jason Wilcox is the next in line.

A compensation package has now been fully signed off with the former Man City Academy chief and Southampton director of football ready to start work at Old Trafford immediately.

“A deal was already agreed between Jason Wilcox and Manchester United weeks ago as I reported, it was never concrete or close with Liverpool,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Wilcox only wanted Manchester United, believing this is a fantastic project for present and future.

“Now for Man United their next priority is Dan Ashworth to complete the trio with Berrada and Wilcox.”

The thorny issue to be resolved now is Ashworth’s hire as it’s already been some months since he gave notice to Newcastle that he wanted to head to United.

Whilst it’s clearly a problem for the Red Devils if they can’t get Ashworth on board before the beginning of next season, Sir Jim has shown himself to be unwavering in his commitment to those who he believes will change the direction of the club.

Ashworth will come, it’s just a question of when, and in the meantime Jason Wilcox can begin to plan ahead and get things moving.