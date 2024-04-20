Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

According to a report from HITC, Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in the Brazilian international and they are keeping tabs on his situation at the Spanish club. Clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are being kept informed of his situation by intermediaries as well.

Rodrygo has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season, but the report states that Real Madrid are not keen on selling him any time soon. The Spanish giants could scupper Liverpool’s plans of signing the Brazilian international this summer.

Rodrygo has been a key player for Real Madrid scoring 17 goals in all competitions and he has eight assists along the way as well. The 23-year-old scored two important goals against Manchester City across the two legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. He will be hoping to help Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League title this season.

Real Madrid do not intend to sell Rodrygo

The Brazilian international is still only 23 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He’s already operating at a top level and he is expected to develop into a world class player in the near future. Real Madrid are building a formidable squad for the future, and they will not want to lose one of the best young attackers in the world.

Liverpool could certainly benefit from signing a player of his quality and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Cody Gakpo.

Rodrygo is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he could have been a long-term asset for the Reds. Liverpool tried to sign him before he moved to Real Madrid, but the player chose to turn them down back then. It seems that they will fail with their pursuit of the South American forward once again.