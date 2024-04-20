Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could reportedly leave Anfield in the summer after failing to establish himself in Merseyside.

The Reds have seen both their European and domestic chances of silverware slip away after losing back-to-back games in both competitions.

They are now two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after their shock 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Anfield with the treble winners now heavy favourites to make history and win four in a row.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was then unable to overturn their 3-0 first-leg deficit against Atalanta, only winning 1-0 in Italy and subsequently launching them out of the Europa League.

With the German manager set to depart at the end of the season, many fans are expecting a huge overhaul in the club depending on who his potential successor is.

Ryan Gravenberch could leave Liverpool

According to a report from fotoMac via the Daily Mail, Gravenberch could depart in the upcoming summer transfer window with Galatasaray very interested in his signature.

The Dutch midfielder only signed last year from Bayern Munich but has failed to nail down a spot in the starting line-up.

With only 10 Premier League starts under his belt since arriving on deadline day, the 21-year-old has failed to live up to the lofty standards expected of him.

With Thiago Alcantara also expected to depart, it could lead to another summer focusing on rebuilding their midfield.