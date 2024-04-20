New Liverpool sporting director wants key area strengthened and is targeting early summer signing

Liverpool want to add a top-class midfielder to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign despite a total revamp at the heart of their team last summer.

The Reds saw players such as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and James Milner leave Anfield having had crucial roles for years on Merseyside during the Jurgen Klopp era.

They were replaced by Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Despite these four new stars being recent arrivals, Football Insider are reporting that Liverpool want to strengthen their midfield again ahead of the new season.

Michael Edwards has returned to the Premier League club as CEO of Football of Fenway Sports Group, while Richard Hughes will become Liverpool’s new sporting director. The duo are said to already have targets in mind and will want to bring them to Anfield as soon as possible, with sources telling Football Insider an “early-window signing is highly likely”.

Liverpool need a defensive midfielder for the 2024/25 campaign

The two central midfield positions in Liverpool’s team have a lot of quality especially since Mac Allister has been pushed forward into the role. The Argentina star has been sensational for the Reds this season and has provided Klopp with the creativity he has been missing for years.

The area of concern at Anfield is the six role as there is not enough quality cover in that position. Endo has been brilliant in the role throughout the second half of the campaign but when the Japanese star is missing Liverpool have no cover as Ryan Gravenberch has proven to not be good enough.

A top-quality defensive midfielder would be a great addition to the Liverpool squad for next season, especially with Endo available to cover when the potential new signing is out of action.