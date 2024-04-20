Video: Man City steal FA Cup final spot with late goal vs Chelsea

Man City are through to the FA Cup final after a late Bernardo Silva goal helped Pep Guardiola’s side overcome Chelsea.

The Blues had plenty of chances throughout the match with the best of them falling to Nicolas Jackson. The striker failed to convert any of his opportunities and the London club were punished as a result.

With six minutes to go, Kevin De Bruyne sent a low cross into the Chelsea box and it was Silva who pounced on Petrovic’s save to put the ball into the net and send City through to the FA Cup final, where they will await the winner of Man United vs Coventry City on Sunday.

Watch: Bernardo Silva sents Man City into FA Cup final with late goal