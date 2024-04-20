Video: Man City steal FA Cup final spot with late goal vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Man City are through to the FA Cup final after a late Bernardo Silva goal helped Pep Guardiola’s side overcome Chelsea. 

The Blues had plenty of chances throughout the match with the best of them falling to Nicolas Jackson. The striker failed to convert any of his opportunities and the London club were punished as a result.

With six minutes to go, Kevin De Bruyne sent a low cross into the Chelsea box and it was Silva who pounced on Petrovic’s save to put the ball into the net and send City through to the FA Cup final, where they will await the winner of Man United vs Coventry City on Sunday.

More Stories / Latest News
EXCL: Bayern discuss Zidane, Palmer the danger for City and more
Investigation launched after 26-year-old footballer dies after collapsing during game
Video: Nicolas Jackson should be subbed off for missed opportunity vs Man City

Watch: Bernardo Silva sents Man City into FA Cup final with late goal

More Stories Bernardo Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.