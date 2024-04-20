Manchester United are keen on signing the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key player for Juventus since joining the club and he is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Italian league. It is no surprise that Manchester United are keeping tabs on him.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United are becoming increasingly insistent on securing his services, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Juventus have already lined up the Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso as a potential replacement and the development will certainly come as a boost for the Premier League side. They will feel that the Italian outfit are open to a sale in the summer.

Manchester United has been quite disappointing at the back of this season. They have a negative goal difference after 32 matches in the league and they have conceded 48 times. They will need to improve in that department if they want to win major trophies and secure Champions League qualification in the coming seasons.

Man United must sign Gleison Bremer

Signing a reliable central defender should be the top priority hitting into the summer transfer window. Jonny Evans Will be a free agent in the summer and players like Harry Maguire have been linked with exits from the club.

Bremer could be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a reasonable fee with the Italian outfit first.

The 27-year-old Brazilian defender has proven himself in Italy with Juventus and Torino. He might feel that this is the right time for him to take up a new challenge and he will fancy going up against the best attackers in the world in England. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and establish himself as a key player for Manchester United.