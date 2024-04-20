Man United due financial windfall if Jadon Sancho helps get Dortmund to Wembley

Jadon Sancho is one step closer to the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund, and only Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain stand in his and their way.

With Bayern Munich on the other side of the draw against Real Madrid, it raises the possibility of a repeat of the 2013 final between the two Bundesliga giants, coincidentally also played at Wembley.

On that occasion, Arjen Robben was the hero in the final minute to break Dortmund hearts.

The other narrative being peddled of course is Mbappe up against the team that’s set to buy him, should both PSG and Real emerge from their semi-finals.

Jadon Sancho will earn Man United £3.4m if he gets to UCL Final

In any event, Sancho has looked back to his best since returning to Dortmund after the well reported spat with Man United manager, Erik ten Hag.

Indeed, after supposed fall outs too with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, it looks like the Dutchman’s time in the Old Trafford hot-seat might be numbered.

Should he fall on his sword, that’s unlikely to mean that Sancho will come running back to Man United because bridges have obviously been burned.

He could still help out United indirectly though.

According to The Times (subscription required), if Dortmund make it past Mbappe and Co. and get to the Wembley showpiece, the Red Devils will be due another £3.4m – negotiated as part of Sancho’s loan contract with the German outfit.

Given that it’s believed that the player will move on from United regardless of what happens with ten hag, the financial windfall that would head the Premier League club’s way is likely to be the last piece of help that the player gives to the club before severing ties completely.

From United’s point of view, seeing Sancho in his pomp at present must really stick in the craw, but in backing their manager’s judgment, they arguably had this coming.