Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is reportedly eager to secure a permanent move to Real Betis following a successful loan spell at the La Liga club.

Roca has found his form rejuvenated at Real Betis, making 24 appearances in La Liga under the management of Manuel Pellegrini, contributing two goals and two assists to the team’s cause.

The Spanish outlet Eldes Marque has reported that Roca is actively pursuing a permanent move to Real Betis, with sources indicating that the player has already purchased a house in Spain, underscoring his commitment to the move.

It is increasingly likely that the 27-year-old midfielder will become a Betis player next season, potentially signaling the end of his tenure at Leeds United.

Having joined Leeds from Bayern Munich in 2022 for a reported fee of £10.9 million, Roca has made 33 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

Leeds United’s final standings to influence Roca’s summer move

The outcome of Leeds United’s promotion bid could significantly influence Roca’s future.

If Leeds fail to secure promotion to the Premier League, Betis may extend Roca’s loan spell, making it easier for them to retain his services permanently.

However, if Leeds are promoted, Betis might have to pay him a higher fee for him.

Currently, Leeds United sits in 3rd place in the Championship standings with 87 points, trailing league leaders Leicester City by 4 points and second-placed Ipswich Town by 2 points.

While a recent defeat against Blackburn Rovers dealt a blow to their promotion hopes, Leeds remains firmly in contention for a return to the Premier League.