Arsenal went back to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Wolves.

Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock right at the stroke of half-time with a great finish from 18-yards out.

Jesus did well to lay the ball off to him on the edge of the box, and the former Brighton man fired it into the top right corner.

And Arsenal’s second came 45 minutes later, with captain Martin Odegaard scoring in the 95th minute.

His initial shot was deflected back to him but he made no mistake the second time, as he expertly finished if from a tight angle, squeezing the ball in from the byline in between the goalkeeper and the near post.

Watch the goal below: