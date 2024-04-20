Video: Martin Odegaard seals all three points to take Arsenal back to the top of the table

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Arsenal went back to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Wolves.

Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock right at the stroke of half-time with a great finish from 18-yards out.

Jesus did well to lay the ball off to him on the edge of the box, and the former Brighton man fired it into the top right corner.

And Arsenal’s second came 45 minutes later, with captain Martin Odegaard scoring in the 95th minute.

His initial shot was deflected back to him but he made no mistake the second time, as he expertly finished if from a tight angle, squeezing the ball in from the byline in between the goalkeeper and the near post.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea’s biggest problem after FA Cup exit
Pundit says Tottenham transfer target is far more likely to end up at West Ham
“It’s unacceptable” – Man City’s Pep Guardiola furious in BBC interview after FA Cup win, concerned for his players health

 

 

 

More Stories Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.