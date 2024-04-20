Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old French defender has established himself as a key player for Nice and he is thought to be on the radar of multiple clubs this summer.

A report from the Mirror claims that Manchester United are keen on signing him, but they will face competition from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, who have now joined the transfer pursuit.

The defender is reportedly valued at £40 million and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature. The French outfit will probably hope for a bidding war between the interested parties so that they can recoup a substantial amount of money for the player.

Todibo has established himself as one of the best defenders in the French league, and he is certainly good enough for English football. He could help Manchester United improve defensively and compete towards the top of the table next season.

Atletico Madrid need to bring in defensive reinforcements as well, especially with Mario Hermoso being linked with an exit from the club.

Man United advantage in Jean-Clair Todibo chase?

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pay £40 million for the Frenchman and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The Red Devils will hope that their connections with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS can give them an edge in the transfer chase this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Todibo has proven himself in the French league and he will look to take up a new challenge in the summer. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity and he could be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United.