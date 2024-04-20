Newcastle reportedly sent scouts to watch Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea as they look to line up a potential move for the English midfielder.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently sixth in the Premier League table after their extremely impressive 4-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Despite their regression after their top-four finish last campaign, the Magpies will still be happy if they can finish inside the European spots considering their position at the start of the year.

The biggest hindrance of the squad has been depth, with the club ravaged by injuries throughout the course of the season and struggling to field adequate replacements who can match the level required.

Howe will no doubt look to rectify this in the summer with the club expected to bring in several new signings, although they may struggle to hang on to some of their current crop.

Newcastle scout Conor Gallagher

According to a report from the Chronicle Live, Newcastle sent scouts to watch Gallagher during Chelsea’s 4-3 win against Manchester United.

The English midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the club with Mauricio Pochettino keen on adding more to his midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur are just one of many clubs who have shown a reported interest but the Newcastle project could lure the midfielder up north.

With his deal set to expire in 2025, Gallagher will most certainly leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.