Newcastle in pole position to sign Barcelona target with 10-G/A this season

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Federico Chiesa at the end of the season.

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness, Newcastle United are in pole position to sign the 26-year-old winger this summer.

The Italian international has been linked with the move to the Premier League for months and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal done. Barcelona are keen on signing the Juventus winger as well.

The player has a contract with Juventus until the summer of 2025 and the Italian giants will not want to lose him for free next year. It makes sense for them to sell him while he still retains some value.

Newcastle need more quality and depth in their attack and Chiesa should prove to be a quality addition. The 26-year-old will add goals and creativity from the flanks. He is versatile enough to operate on either wing. He has eight goals and two assists this season.

Federico Chiesa might fancy Newcastle move

The Italian international is entering the peak years of his career and he will look to compete at the highest level. Newcastle have an ambitious project and they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world. They are looking to put together a squad capable of winning major trophies and Chiesa might fancy being a part of their ambitious project.

The 26-year-old Italian winger has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League if the move for goes through.

Given his contract situation, it is fair to assume that he could be available for a reasonable price in the summer.

Meanwhile, the interest from Barcelona could complicate the situation. Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite attractive for any player. The Italian could easily be tempted to join them instead of Newcastle in the summer.