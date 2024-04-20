CEO claims Newcastle will make two huge signings in summer

Former Everton chief Keith Wyness has claimed that Newcastle will pursue two major signings in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s side currently looks set to miss out on the Champions League spots as they sit 13 points behind fourth-place Aston Villa in the Premier League table.

The Magpies have been hit with a disastrous injury crisis this season as they have consistently missed several key players at different stages throughout the campaign.

Newcastle fans hoped that they would be able to recruit some more depth in the January window but due to financial restrictions, they were unable to invest in the transfer market.

Newcastle tipped to make two major signings

However, they may make some big signings in the summer with former Everton CEO Wyness tipping them to make two huge signings that will add strength in depth to their squad.

“There may be just a couple of extra key areas they need to strengthen.” He told Football Insider.

“I think Eddie Howe has done a great job and the club can go forward next season with a renewed strength and a deep squad if, as expected, they get a huge signing or two.”

But it may not only be incomings in the summer window as several key players have been linked with moves away like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Howe will now turn his attention to Wednesday’s clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as they look to finish the season on a strong foot.