Newcastle United are set to have a busy summer with both incoming and outgoings as they try to stay within Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

After what was a disappointing start to the season, Eddie Howe’s side has managed to turn it around but is still on track to finish outside of the Champions League spots as they are currently 13 points behind Aston Villa.

After a season which was riddled with injuries, Newcastle fans will be hoping to see some new faces in the upcoming summer transfer window to help bolster their squad to be able to deal with these issues in the future.

But despite having the funds to spend, they have been unable to do so due to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules which has restricted their movement in the window.

Eight players set to leave Newcastle United in the summer

In order to get the club in line with FFP, they may be forced to sell players in the summer with a report from Newcastle World revealing the eight players that are set to leave.

The names of these are Mark Gillespie, Jeff Hendrick, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius, Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden.

The report also claims that both Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak could leave with the latter heavily linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Eddie Howe’s side will have to wait until Wednesday for their next Premier League clash when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.