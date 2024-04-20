Video: Nicolas Jackson should be subbed off for missed opportunity vs Man City

Chelsea have produced a solid first half in their FA Cup semi-final clash with Man City and Mauricio Pochettino will be disappointed that his team are not 1-0 ahead at the break after Nicolas Jackson had a golden chance.

The Blues have restricted Pep Guardiola’s side to zero shots on target in the opening 45 and have created the better opportunities out of the two teams.

Jackson had the best of the lot as he was put through clear on goal but the striker did nothing with it.

It was awful play from the 22-year-old and it was an action worthy of being subbed off for.

Watch: What was Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson doing with his chance against Man City?

Miss Jackson ? A big chance goes begging for the Chelsea striker.#BBCFootball #FACup #MCICHE pic.twitter.com/QL7EK5tCSl — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 20, 2024

That is criminally bad from Jackson ? pic.twitter.com/ir7ZLnWmYm — Project Football (@ProjectFootball) April 20, 2024

Pictures from BBC and beIN Sports.