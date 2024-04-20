Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update

Pep Guardiola has given an update on Erling Haaland after the Norwegian striker was left out of the Manchester City squad that played Chelsea on Saturday.

The treble winners secured passage to the FA Cup final after their 1-0 win against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

City looked like a side that was still feeling the effects of their disappointing loss against Real Madrid during the week as they looked far off their energetic best.

After a pretty even contest, the deadlock was finally broken by Guardiola’s side in the 84th minute when Bernardo Silva fired home after a scramble in the Chelsea penalty box.

But Manchester City fans will be worried about the fitness of their number nine with Haaland not included in the squad after coming off injured during their Champions League loss.

Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland’s injury

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola revealed the extent of the Norwegian’s issue claiming that he may miss the side’s next game.

“He’s injured. I don’t think it’s much but he’s not able for today. I don’t know [if he will be back for the next game].” He said via the Express.

The Premier League leaders will be hoping to maintain their spot at the top of the table when they travel to Brighton on Thursday and will likely deploy Julian Alvarez upfront should Haaland remain sidelined.