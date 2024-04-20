Chelsea got knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 1-0 to Manchester City in the semi-finals earlier today.

Bernando Silva scored the winner in the 84th minute, after De Bruyne’s cross deflected off the keeper and came straight at him.

City’s performance was otherwise a poor one, and Chelsea ended up ruing their missed chances.

Nicolas Jackson missed a one-on-one earlier in the first half and had two more opportunities to score in the second half but his finishing was poor.

They will however feel robbed as Chelsea had a very good claim for a penalty in the second half.

A Cole Palmer free-kick from distance very clearly struck Jack Grealish’s arms which was away from his body. Not only did the on-field referee waive it off but the VAR refuse to overrule his decision as well.

After the full-time whistle, Chelsea veteran defender Thiago Silva could not contain his tears as camera caught him crying and being consoled by captain Conor Gallagher.

Watch the clip of the distraught Brazilian below: