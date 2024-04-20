Pundit says Tottenham transfer target is far more likely to end up at West Ham

Pundit Alex Crook says Ivan Toney has not proven to be good enough since returning from his betting ban to warrant a big club move.

The Brentford striker has been strongly linked with a move away from the Bees this summer, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea said to be strongly interested in securing his services.

Toney’s form since his return from ban

Toney was handed an eight-month ban in May 2023 after being found guilty of 232 breaches of the betting rules.

Since returning from his ban, he has played 13 games, scoring 4 and assisting 1.

Speaking on the Premier League All Access Podcast, while discussing Ivan Toney’s future, Alex Crook claimed that the Brentford striker is far more likely to join West Ham than Arsenal or Chelsea.

Crook said (quotes via TBR):

“I’m just not sure Toney’s performances since coming back from his betting ban have really been good enough to warrant a move that he would want. I think he’s far more likely to end up at a West Ham than he is an Arsenal or Chelsea to be honest, and they won’t pay him £250k-a-week.”

There is no doubt about the quality Toney possesses, having previously proven himself in the Premier League. Last season, he scored 21 and assisted 5 in 35 games across all competitions. He would certainly improve the attack of any team he signs for.