Video: Leandro Trossard with a finish straight into the top right corner after brilliant work from Jesus

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Leandro Trossard has given Arsenal the lead against Wolves right at the stroke of half-time. 

Havert’z cross finds Gabriel Jesus who does extremely well to hold off the marking from Doherty. He showed great determination, despite falling to the ground, he managed to lay off Trossard on the edge of the box.

The Belgian struck it first time from 18 yards out and while it was not the cleanest of hits, the ball still flew straight into the top right corner, hitting the inside post and into to net.

Watch below:

 

More Stories / Latest News
“It’s unacceptable” – Man City’s Pep Guardiola furious in BBC interview after FA Cup win, concerned for his players health
Arsenal hit with devastating injury blow
Video: The moment Chelsea lost their FA Cup semi-final to Man City

It is a huge goal for Arsenal, who came into the game having lost two games in a row.

Will they be able to hold on to their lead?

 

More Stories Leandro Trossard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.