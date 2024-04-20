Video: Leandro Trossard with a finish straight into the top right corner after brilliant work from Jesus

Leandro Trossard has given Arsenal the lead against Wolves right at the stroke of half-time.

Havert’z cross finds Gabriel Jesus who does extremely well to hold off the marking from Doherty. He showed great determination, despite falling to the ground, he managed to lay off Trossard on the edge of the box.

The Belgian struck it first time from 18 yards out and while it was not the cleanest of hits, the ball still flew straight into the top right corner, hitting the inside post and into to net.

Trossard gives Arsenal the lead just before half-time! ? pic.twitter.com/x8Dweo8qYD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2024

ARSENAL LEAD AT MOLINEUX. Leandro Trossard shows his finishing instinct with a perfect strike into the top corner! ? @USANetwork | #WOLARS pic.twitter.com/ZmFKmwBP77 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2024

TROSSARD SENDS ARSENAL TOP OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE EXCELLENT DETERMINATION FROM GABRIEL JESUS pic.twitter.com/1ApURxBiRT — ArsenalComps (@ArsenaIComps) April 20, 2024

It is a huge goal for Arsenal, who came into the game having lost two games in a row.

Will they be able to hold on to their lead?