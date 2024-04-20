Dutch club Vitesse relegated after being punished with 18 point deduction

After receiving an 18-point deduction from the Netherlands Football Association, Vitesse Arnhem have been relegated from the Eredivisie.

The KNVB, which oversees Dutch football, said that Vitesse have received a record-breaking point deduction for noncompliance with its license regulations.

After spending the previous 35 years in the Dutch top division, the club is accused of giving false information that authorities needed to look into possible sanctions violations.

With four games remaining with the team at the bottom of the league due to a financial issue, relegation already appeared all but certain.

The Dutch FA has received a re-organisation plan, although it has not yet been approved.

With just four games left, they sit at the bottom of the Eredivisie with -1 points due to the 18-point penalty.

Edwin Reijntjes, interim general manager, acknowledged that the penalty was unavoidable.

In a club statement, he said: “Although this is a dark day for everything and everyone who cares about Vitesse, this is the harsh reality. After all, such a punishment was inevitable.

“On the other hand – and I really want to make this clear to everyone – we are extremely happy with the opportunity that is being offered to us to retain our licence. This too was hanging by a thread.

“However, it is clear in the response of the Licensing Committee that there is confidence in the club’s new direction.

“We cling to that and we will continue with it.

“I said it before: Vitesse should not and cannot disappear!”

Vitesse have decided not to appeal

Vitesse have said that they would not file an appeal against the licensing committee’s decision to sanction them.

Additionally, in 2022, they advanced to the Europa Conference League’s round of 16, when they were defeated 2-1 on aggregate by Roma, the eventual winners.

The Dutch club had a relationship with Chelsea during Roman Abramovich’s time. Players from the Blues would often go on loan to Vitesse to help with their development.