Harry Kane put on yet another impressive performance as Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin.

Despite Bayern’s struggles, Kane is enjoying an incredible individual season, having scored 40 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions so far and 33 in the Bundesliga alone.

He continued his incredible goalscoring form, scoring a magnificent free-kick goal at the end of 1st half.

Joshua Kimmich, who was also standing over the ball, imitated and then ran ahead to distract the defence, allowing the Englishman to strike it impressively immediately afterwards.

Kane manoeuvred past the wall before the ball dipped beyond the goalkeeper into the bottom right corner, extending Bayern’s lead.

Watch the stunning goal below:

HARRY KANE! A brilliant free-kick for his 33rd goal of the season ?#Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/XqALeP9Vle — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 20, 2024

The 30-year-old not only leads the Bundesliga in goals but also tops all of Europe’s top 5 leagues.