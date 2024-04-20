West Ham exited the Europa League on Thursday at the hands of the unbeatable Bayer Leverkusen and their manager Xabi Alonso was impressed with Hammers star Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican midfielder was suspended for the first leg in Germany but returned for the second at the London Stadium on Thursday night and was excellent, almost helping David Moyes’ side turn around the 2-0 deficit.

The former Ajax star has been a great signing for West Ham and has been a crucial element of their team.

The London club have failed to win any of the six Premier League matches they’ve played this season without Alvarez and heading into the summer transfer window, it would be wise for Tim Steidten to build the team around the midfielder.

Xabi Alonso has hinted at this, labelling Alvarez a “fundamental player for West Ham” following their European clash.

“He has adapted very well to the Premier League coming from Ajax,” Alonso said about Alvarez.

“I know him very well and I have followed him. You can see the importance he has in his team, he is a very complete player, fundamental for West Ham.

“He is good with the ball, he is aggressive against the ball, he likes to jump and also has a good game with the ball at his feet.

“I’m telling you he is a fundamental player for West Ham.”