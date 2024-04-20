Manchester United have been linked with the move for Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season.

The Red Devils could look to bring in a new manager in the summer and Zidane is reportedly on their shortlist. A report from L’Equipe claims that Bayern Munich are keen on the 51-year-old Frenchman as well, but Zidane would prefer a move to Manchester United and he is closely monitoring the situation at the Premier League club.

Bayern Munich are set to part ways with Thomas Tuchel after a disappointing league campaign. The Germans have made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League though.

Erik ten Hag is under a lot of pressure after his team’s performances this season and the Dutchman could be shown the door at the end of the season. He has failed to get the best out of his squad and most of his big-money signings have flopped.

Perhaps, Manchester United need a fresh start right now and Zidane could prove to be a quality appointment for them. The former Real Madrid manager has proven himself at the highest level and he has won multiple league titles and Champions League trophies with the Spanish club. There is no doubt that he is good enough to go in the Premier League and he could have a transformative impact at Manchester United.

Man United need a quality manager like Zidane

The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world, but their performances have been quite underwhelming this season. A club of their stature is expected to push for trophies every season and compete in the UEFA Champions League. They are unlikely to secure a top-four finish this season, and therefore they could miss out on Champions League qualification.

Not only would that make it difficult for them to attract elite players, it would also be a huge blow to their revenues. Manchester United must look to bounce back strongly next season and bringing in a proven manager like Zidane would certainly help them.