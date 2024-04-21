Premier League player claims he is a Tottenham fan and Postecoglou wants to sign him

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has admitted he grew up a big Tottenham fan and has spoken about how special it was to score against Spurs earlier this season.

Scott has spoken publicly before about his love for the north London side, and it seems the club had some interest in him last summer.

Tottenham were linked with Scott before he ended up joining Bournemouth, with his £25million asking price reported to have been an issue for them at the time.

Still, Scott clearly still has a strong affection for Spurs, saying: “My dad, big Spurs fan. So I think that’s just where it comes from, no other reason really, literally just my dad. And then I fell in love with Tottenham as a kid. So yeah, they’re my club!

“Yeah, I scored my first Premier League goal at Tottenham. That was crazy.

“I was on the bench as well, I was a bit disappointed I didn’t start. I then came on, scored my first goal and then scored another as well but that got disallowed.

“I think it was just the perfect place to score my first-ever goal.”