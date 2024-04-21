Arsenal among sides interested in Feyenoord hot shot as they look to add more firepower

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez as Mikel Arteta looks to add more firepower to his squad.

The Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League on Saturday night following a 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux, with Manchester City in FA Cup action this weekend.

Before the victory against Wolves the Gunners had a nightmare week losing to Aston Villa, before being knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, failing to score in both games.

Arsenal keen on Santiago Gimenez

Mikel Arteta’s side have shared the goals out amongst the squad this season with Bukayo Saka their top goal scorer in the League with 14 goals.

Despite challenging for the title again this season the club’s striking department has come in for criticism with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah scoring just nine goals Premier League goals between them.

Summer signing Kai Havertz has played as a striker at times this season, but many pundits and former players believe Arsenal won’t win the title until they sign a proven goalscorer.

Arteta’s side have been linked with a host of names including Victor Osimhen, Joshua Zirkzee, Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres.

Rumours are now emerging that the Gunners are interested in Mexican international Gimenez, who has scored 24 goals in all competitions for the Dutch side this season.

According to Mexican publication Record Arsenal, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have all “made offers” for the striker.

Record journalist Alejandro Gomez said on the Record+ programme: “He feels that his cycle at Feyenoord is over and he is ready to start activating contact with three very important institutions.

“The relationship with each of them is different, although there is not one more ahead than the other, there are different levels of interest.

“They are not speculations and the Mexican will have to make a decision between Arsenal, Juventus and Atlético de Madrid.”

Gimenez joined Feyenoord from Cruz Azul in 2022 and so far has 47 goals in 84 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch side.