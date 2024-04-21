Aston Villa’s midfield maestro, Douglas Luiz, is on the brink of becoming one of the club’s highest-paid players as negotiations for a new deal loom large.

Alan Hutton, former Aston Villa player turned pundit, believes the Brazilian’s exceptional form this season warrants a substantial reward from Villa Park’s hierarchy.

Under the stewardship of Unai Emery, Luiz has been a revelation, notching up nine goals and providing five assists, instrumental in propelling Villa into the Premier League’s top four and the tantalising prospect of Champions League football.

Dean Jones’ report in April hinted at Villa’s intention to tie down their prized asset amidst mounting speculation surrounding his future.

Alan Hutton on Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz

Hutton, speaking to Villa News, expressed optimism regarding Luiz’s contract renewal but acknowledged that in football, money often dictates decisions. He emphasised Luiz’s importance to the team, highlighting his continuous improvement since arriving at the club and the potential ramifications of his departure.

“He was missing for the Arsenal game and the Bournemouth game but he’s so important for what he brings to the team. He’s that go-between, he links the play from the back to the front and his set-pieces.”

The impending contract negotiations place Luiz in a favourable position, with the prospect of significantly increasing his salary. Whether he initiates discussions or the club proactively extends an offer, Luiz is poised to join the elite ranks of Villa’s top earners.

“He’ll be in a strong healthy position, he can go and ask for a new contract or the club will give him it. I’m sure he’ll be one of the top earners after that so I think he’ll be in a good position either way.”

However, amidst the anticipation of a new deal, transfer rumours persist. Hutton conceded that a substantial bid could test Villa’s resolve, especially if Luiz remains a desirable target for other clubs.