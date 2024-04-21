Aston Villa favourites to sign £175k-a-week player Guardiola loves

Aston Villa are reportedly lining up a potential move for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella who has previously garnered interest from Pep Guardiola.

Unai Emery’s side is currently on course to finish in the Champions League places as they sit fourth in the Premier League table and six points clear of Tottenham Hotspur although they hold two games in hand.

With a Europa League semi-final also waiting for them, Villa fans will no doubt be delighted with their side’s performances and optimistic about their future.

This summer transfer window will be crucial for the Spanish manager and will no doubt define whether or not they can compete at the highest level in Europe.

According to reports from Team Talk, Aston Villa are already eyeing up a potential move for former Manchester City target Cucurella, who has struggled since joining Chelsea from Brighton.

The Spanish full-back moved to London in a deal worth a reported £65m in 2022 but has failed to live up to that lofty price tag.

With just 14 appearances in the Premier League so far this campaign, it is fair to say that Mauricio Pochettino would be open to letting him go, especially with the squad already being bloated.

But with the original transfer fee being so high and his contract running until 2028, a deal won’t come cheap for Aston Villa.