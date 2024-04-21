“Things could suddenly be very different” – Man Utd given idea of how they can seal €60-80m striker transfer

Manchester United have been told they could have a chance of sealing the transfer of Ajax striker Brian Brobbey this summer if they come up with a figure in the region of €60-80million.

Although Ajax don’t want to sell the talented 22-year-old, it seems Dutch journalist Mike Verweij believes the Eredivisie giants’ resolve could be tested if Man Utd come in with big money.

Brobbey has impressed this season, scoring 21 goals in 39 games in all competitions, showing a steady improvement year on year.

United invested a lot in exciting young Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund last summer, but as he’s still developing it could be wise to strengthen up front again this year if the opportunity arises.

Brobbey seems like he could be a good option for MUFC or indeed other top clubs, but it remains to be seen how realistic it is, as Ajax will clearly do what they can to prevent him leaving unless they feel they’re being fairly compensated.

Brobbey transfer: How Man Utd could persuade Ajax to sell

Discussing the Brobbey situation, Verweij, as translated by Sport Witness, said: “Ajax have made it clear to him that they do not want to get rid of him, nor do they want to enter into talks with other clubs. If they offer sixty, seventy or eighty million euros, things could suddenly be very different again. But Ajax wants to build an eleven around him.”

This follows Soccer News recently carrying quotes from the player about being tempted by a potential move to Old Trafford, where he could be reunited with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Verweij has also previously been quoted by Sport Witness as discussing United’s interest in Brobbey, so it does seem like this saga will be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

A key factor to consider, however, will surely be the views of new technical director Jason Wilcox, who has just been confirmed as moving from Southampton.