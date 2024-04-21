Chelsea remain interested in the services of 25-year-old Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Despite having spent a fortune on player transfers over the past few windows, nothing much has changed at Chelsea. Their struggles have continued and they are now looking at ways to ensure they can revive themselves next season.

One of the major concerns for the Blues since the start of the season has been their performance in front of goal. While Cole Palmer has done extremely well for them, he hasn’t had much support. As a result, Chelsea want to sign a world-class number nine in the summer and according to Rudy Galetti, they remain keen on having Victor Osimhen in their squad.

The 25-year-old Napoli star is one of the best strikers in world football and the Blues want him to be the leader of their attack starting next season. The Nigerian international has been in splendid form over the past few seasons. This season he has 15 goals and four assists in his 28 outings. He helped Napoli win the league title last season.

Can Chelsea afford Victor Osimhen?

Osimhen is Chelsea’s priority target to reinforce their attack. While talks have progressed quite slowly, the London club still consider him their main target. The Blues want to negotiate the terms of his release with Napoli but before they begin talks with the Italian outfit they need to address any FFP concerns.

The striker has a substantial release clause in his contract but Chelsea are hoping to pay in instalments.

The London club do not have a healthy financial situation right now, after having spent a fortune on players since the takeover. They need to balance their books before making any major signings. As a result, they will focus on solving the existing issues before making a move for their top target, Victor Osimhen.