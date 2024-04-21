Liverpool eye Serie A star as potential Salah replacement, could get transfer boost due to contract situation

Liverpool are reportedly looking to turn their attention towards a potential transfer move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

The Italy international is currently heading towards the final year of his contract with Juve, so there could be a realistic chance of him leaving for a reduced fee this summer, even if he is also in talks with the Serie A giants over a new deal, according to Tuttosport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Chiesa has shone during his time in Serie A and it would be interesting to see him in the Premier League, with the report noting that Liverpool’s interest could hinge on what happens with Mohamed Salah amid long-standing interest from Saudi Arabia.

As things stand, the Reds probably don’t need a new signing in attack that urgently, but if Salah were to leave then Chiesa could be a fine option to replace the Egyptian superstar next season.

Chiesa transfer: Could we see Liverpool swoop for Juve star?

It won’t be easy replacing Salah if he does decide to end his time at Anfield, but Chiesa might be one of the better options out there, and his contract situation might also mean LFC don’t have to spend a fortune strengthening their attack.

Still, overall we’ll surely see Liverpool doing all they can to keep hold of Salah, who has been a world class performer for them for a number of years now, and whose departure would be a major blow, especially as it would be coming at the same time that long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp is also stepping down.

It would be an almighty challenge for the club’s new board to deal with these issues both at once, so keeping Salah is surely essential to avoid next season being too much of a difficult transition for the team.