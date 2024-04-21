Chris Wilder wants to sign Leeds hero in bargain deal

Chris Wilder is reportedly keen on signing Leeds United’s Luke Ayling after his contract runs down at the end of the season.

Daniel Farke’s side is just two points behind second-place Ipswich Town with just three games left as they chase that final automatic promotion spot.

A major reason for their success so far in this campaign has been their solid backline which has been responsible for the best defensive record in the Championship.

With the German manager set on his current back four, this has pushed club legend Ayling to the fringes of the squad with the 32-year-old currently on loan at Middlesbrough.

The versatile defender can play across the back four and with his contract set to expire in the summer, could be an excellent option for another side.

Chris Wilder keen on Leeds’ Luke Ayling

According to reports from the Sun, Sheffield United’s Wilder is lining up a move for the 32-year-old as he looks to build his squad up for next season.

The Blades are currently rock bottom of the Premier League table and barring some miracle, will be related back down to the Championship

Sheffield United’s next two Premier League games are away trips to Manchester United before travelling to Newcastle just three days later.