Clinton Morrison tears into Antony following his FA Cup semi final antics

Clinton Morrison has heavily criticised Antony after the winger appeared to taunt Coventry supporters.

United squeezed past the Sky Blues on penalties to reach their second consecutive final in a remarkable game at Wembley.

The Red Devils were 3-0 up with 20 minutes left but Coventry staged a remarkable comeback to send the game to extra time and eventually penalties.

Morrison rips into Anthony

Rasmus Hojlund scored the decisive spot kick, and in the aftermath Antony was seen cupping his ears to the Coventry fans.

Former Coventry player Morrison was less than impressed with the Brazilian’s antics and ripped into him after the game.

Morrison suggested the former Ajax man should concentrate on his own game and even warned he could be playing in the Championship next season.

“He needs to concentrate on himself because he could be playing the Championship next season”, Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live.

The 24-year-old has had a difficult time at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax for £85m in 2022, and has managed just 10 goals in 77 appearances for the club.

Antony has scored important goals against Newport and Liverpool in United’s run to the final, came on for Alejandro Garnacho after 66 minutes at Wembley.

United looked to be heading through in normal time thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and captain Bruno Fernandes.

Coventry responded brilliantly through Ellis Simms, Callum O’Hare and a late penalty from Haji Wright to send the game to extra-time.

Victor Torp thought he had won the game for Coventry in the 120th minute but the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside in the build-up, and United prevailed in the shootout with the Sky Blues missing two of their spot kicks.

The Brazil international has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring just two goals, both of which came in the FA Cup.