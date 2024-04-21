Exclusive: Real Madrid’s clear transfer stance on Bayern Munich star explained by Fabrizio Romano

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest information on the Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid saga ahead of this summer.

The Bayern Munich left-back is approaching the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and it seems he’s going to be the subject of transfer interest from Real Madrid, provided Bayern’s asking price is right.

That’s according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the Italian journalist explaining that Real’s stance on signing the Canada international hasn’t really changed.

Madrid are keen to sign Davies and they’d ideally like him to join them this summer, according to Romano, but they don’t want to pay over the odds for the 23-year-old.

It may be that Bayern’s asking price will prove too high, but then they might not want to scare suitors off too much or they’ll risk losing Davies on a free in a year’s time.

Davies transfer update from Romano

“The Alphonso Davies situation remains very clear for Real Madrid. They are waiting for Davies to answer to Bayern’s contract proposal, then Real Madrid’s position is firm that they won’t spend €60-70m on a player with one year left on his contract,” Romano said.

“Real will insist on a fair price for this summer or they could wait until summer 2025 when he would be a free agent, but Real would prefer to go for him now with good price, rather than wait.”

Davies would be a fine signing for Los Blancos or indeed for any other top club, but at the moment we’re not hearing anything particularly concrete about any other potential destination other than the Bernabeu.

It will be interesting to see how Davies performs in the upcoming big game between these two clubs as they’re set to meet in the Champions League semi-finals.